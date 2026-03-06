Andhra govt to ban social media for children under 13, says CM Naidu
The CM said his government will take a call on banning social media for teenagers between 13 and 16 years
Press Trust of India Amaravati
Listen to This Article
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said social media will be prohibited for children below 13 years of age within the next 90 days.
Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister said they are actively debating whether to extend this ban to children between 13 and 16 years of age.
"Definitely, we will make sure that within 90 days those below 13 years of age are not able to use social media," said Naidu.
The CM said his government will take a call on banning social media for teenagers between 13 and 16 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 3:54 PM IST