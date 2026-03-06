Friday, March 06, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andhra govt to ban social media for children under 13, says CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 3:54 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said social media will be prohibited for children below 13 years of age within the next 90 days.
  Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister said they are actively debating whether to extend this ban to children between 13 and 16 years of age.
  "Definitely, we will make sure that within 90 days those below 13 years of age are not able to use social media," said Naidu. 
The CM said his government will take a call on banning social media for teenagers between 13 and 16 years.
 

Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh government Social Media

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

