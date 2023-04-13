close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Covid cases in Delhi may peak in couple of weeks: LNJP's medical director

A newborn diagnosed with Covid-19 has been admitted to LNJP Hospital, its medical director said, as he cautioned that coronavirus cases in the national capital will peak in the next couple of weeks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coronavirus

Coronavirus

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A newborn diagnosed with COVID-19 has been admitted to LNJP Hospital here, its medical director said on Thursday, as he cautioned that coronavirus cases in the national capital will peak in the next couple of weeks.

Delhi's single-day caseload addition on Wednesday breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department.

The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases and one fatality on Wednesday.

Dr Suresh Kumar, the medical director at LNJP Hospital, told PTI during an interaction that wearing masks has been made "mandatory" at the facility.

The 2,000-bed British-era facility is the largest hospital under the Delhi government.

"Children are not vaccinated, so we need to take precautions for them as they are getting symptoms like fever, cough, eye infection and stomach infection as well. This variant (XBB.1.16) is affecting children more. An 18-day-old newborn has even been admitted to our hospital and the child is Covid positive," he said.

Also Read

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

Remain cautious, focus should be on clinical cases: Experts on Covid surge

LNJP director asks people to wear masks, take Covid-19 precaution dose

Delhi hospitals to conduct mock drills today to check Covid readiness

13 new measles cases, 1 death in Mumbai; fatality toll rises to 12

DMRC 'lowest bidder' to operate, maintain Mumbai Metro's Line 3: Officials

Wheat export ban to continue to ensure adequate supplies in India: Goyal

Trial not fair, no need for maximum punishment: Rahul Gandhi's lawyer

Sena founder Balasaheb's name cannot be separated from Ram temple: Maha CM

Eknath Shinde had cried and said he will be jailed: Aaditya Thackeray

Four more children are admitted to the hospital, Kumar said.

It is better to wear masks in schools and public places and even senior citizens should wear masks. Precaution is surely better, he said.

"We will see the peak of Covid cases in one-two weeks and the graph will go down from thereon," Kumar said, adding, "We have made all arrangements in the hospital for patients, including children, as they are coming in more numbers with infection".

Amid a gradual increase in the number of Covid cases in Delhi, medical experts have said the virus' new XBB.1.16 variant could be driving the surge.

However, they maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

Mock drills were conducted at hospitals in Delhi on Tuesday to ascertain their preparedness to tackle the disease amid a surge in cases in the national capital.

The drill was conducted as part of a nationwide exercise to take stock of hospitals' preparedness to tackle the surge in Covid cases.

Kumar said more cases are being reported in the city but there is no need to panic.

"Only 10 patients have been admitted to our hospital while 440 Covid beds are vacant. The objective of the exercise is to ascertain our preparedness in terms of availability of essential medicine, equipment and staff," he had said on Tuesday.

Talking about the recent Covid-related deaths, Kumar has said only those who had severe comorbidities such as tuberculosis, cancer and chronic lung diseases, among others, succumbed to the infection.

Topics : Coronavirus | Delhi

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon