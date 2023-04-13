close

DMRC 'lowest bidder' to operate, maintain Mumbai Metro's Line 3: Officials

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has emerged as the "lowest bidder" to operate and maintain the 33.5-km Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro, officials said on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Metro

Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has emerged as the "lowest bidder" to operate and maintain the 33.5-km Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro, officials said on Thursday.

Mumbai Metro's proposed Line 3 will run from Aarey to Cuffe Parade, covering 27 stations.

The process will pave the way for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to foray into a region much beyond the National Capital Region (NCR), if it gets the job.

"The Mumbai Metro Line 3 is currently under construction under the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) and is expected to be operationalised in parts from the end of this year onwards," the DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi Metro has emerged as the "lowest bidder to operate and maintain the 33.5-km Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro, from Aarey to Cuffe Parade covering a total of 27 stations, from the south of the western metropolis to the north", it said.

DMRC outbid Keolis, a reputable public transport operator from France with experience functioning in various cities across the world, the statement said.

Delhi Metro, besides running its own range of corridors, also operates the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

It built the Kochi Metro, Jaipur Metro and the Noida Metro, and also served as a consultant for a number of other projects across the country. It is currently building the Patna Metro.

It is also associated with the operation of the Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida corridor), a senior official said.

The Delhi Metro is gradually expanding its footprint in the consultancy business across the world. In India, it is involved in the construction of the Mumbai and Patna metros, besides acting as the consultant for various other metros. Internationally, in Dhaka, DMRC is currently working as a general consultant, the statement said.

The scope of work for this contract (Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro) will primarily include metro rail operation and safety management, it said.

Revenue collection will include management of ticket sales, maintenance of metro assets, minor civil repairs of stations and buildings, hiring, training and timely organising competency of all staff, marketing and sales assistance.

Management of contracts will cover training and timely organising competency of their staff, to be awarded by the employer, including housekeeping, security (guards for watch and ward), call centre, horticulture and parking, etc, the statement said.

The validity of the contract will be for a period of 10 years.

The Delhi Metro, with its experience of operating and maintaining the largest metro system in the Indian subcontinent in NCR, will be able to extend the right support to the Mumbai Metro corridor since Mumbai is also highly populated with similar urban challenges like Delhi, it said.

Further expanding its presence as a consultant, the Delhi Metro is actively bidding for projects across the world. Currently, Delhi Metro's bids are under process for projects in Tel Aviv (Israel), Alexandria (Egypt), Bahrain, Mauritius and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), the DMRC said.

Topics : DMRC | Mumbai Metro | India's infrastructure

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

