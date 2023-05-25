Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan permits notification for 1,000 Group I, II jobs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday gave the green signal to issue a notification to recruit nearly 1,000 people under Group - I and Group - II services.
Senior officials met the Chief Minister and informed him that there are 100 Group - I and 900 Group - II vacancies in various departments.
"They also told him that the notification process is in final stages. He instructed them to issue the job notification at the earliest," said a press note shared by the state governmet today.
Further, Reddy directed officials to take utmost care in conducting the examinations and completing the recruitment process.
Deputy Collector (RDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and others are some sought after Group I posts along with other Group II jobs conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).
Also Read
IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies
Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order
Andhra High Court strikes down govt order imposing curbs on meetings
Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM
Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India
Adopt technology like judiciary: Meghwal's message to state officials
ITDC registers highest-ever turnover of Rs 458.08 cr, up 58% on-year
Govt issues new rules for SPG; ADG to head special force that guards PM
India's digital economy an example for entire world: President Murmu
RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)