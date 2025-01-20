Business Standard

Home / India News / After cabinet nod, Uttarakhand UCC rules may come into force on R-Day

After cabinet nod, Uttarakhand UCC rules may come into force on R-Day

After chairing a state Cabinet meeting in Dehradun, Dhami said that preparations for implementing the UCC in the state were nearly complete

The state’s UCC law also provides for equal rights for women in inheritance of ancestral properties, a ban on polygamy, mandatory registration/self-declaration for live-in relationships, and mandatory registration of marriage and divorce. (Image: PTI)

Archis Mohan Delhi, Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the state’s Cabinet had approved the manual of rules of its Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which could come into force on January 26. 
After chairing a state Cabinet meeting in Dehradun, Dhami said that preparations for implementing the UCC in the state were nearly complete. “The training process (of officials) for the UCC implementation is almost complete. During the Cabinet meeting, we discussed implementing it as soon as possible. After reviewing everything, we will soon announce its implementation date,” the CM said. 
In December, he had announced that the UCC would be implemented in January. With municipal elections scheduled for January 23 and results on January 25, sources said that the government could announce the UCC implementation after the model code of conduct is lifted, on the Republic Day. 
 
Sources said the rules will encompass registration of birth and death, marriage, divorce, and live-in relationships based on the 400-page report that the expert committee submitted to the state government in October 2024. 
The state’s UCC law also provides for equal rights for women in inheritance of ancestral properties, a ban on polygamy, mandatory registration/self-declaration for live-in relationships, and mandatory registration of marriage and divorce. 

The state government is training 10,000 of its officials and has also developed a mobile application, and a web portal. The Uttarakhand government drafted its UCC Act based on a report by a government-appointed panel led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The five-member panel held multiple public meetings and consultations with various stakeholders across the state for compiling the report. Responding to a question, the CM said that its implementation will bring a big change in the state. He added that his party had promised to bring UCC before the 2022 elections, and the process was initiated in the first cabinet meeting after assuming power. 
He said, “We constituted an expert committee to draft the UCC, following which a Bill was passed in the state Assembly.” The Governor, and subsequently the President gave their assent to the Bill, making it an Act, he added. 
Dhami dismissed the Congress' allegations that the UCC represents divisive politics, calling them baseless. 

Topics : Uniform Civil Code Republic Day Uttarakhand BJP

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

