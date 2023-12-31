Sensex (    %)
                        
Anonymous caller warns Mumbai Police of serial blasts in city, probe on

The police swung into action and carried out searches at several key public places and installations across the city. However, no explosive devices or anything suspicious was found

Mumbai police

"Mumbai Police Control received a threat call on Saturday evening, around 6. The caller claimed that there would be serial blasts in Mumbai before hanging up," an official said on Sunday.

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An anonymous caller on Saturday evening warned Mumbai Police of serial blasts in the city, officials informed on Sunday.
"Police are currently trying to find out the details of the caller," the official informed, adding that a further investigation is underway.
The police swung into action and carried out searches at several key public places and installations across the city. However, no explosive devices or anything suspicious was found.
"Police are currently trying to find out the details of the caller," the official informed, adding that a further investigation is underway.
Earlier, on December 27, the Jaipur airport authority received an email with the sender threatening to blow up the airport.
After receiving the threat email, terminal manager Anurag Gupta filed a complaint at the Jaipur Airport police station.
The airport authority informed the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and other security officials, following which a search operation was launched at the airport.

Topics : Mumbai police blast Mumbai CISF Jaipur

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

