Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cold weather conditions prevail in Delhi; mercury to plunge further: IMD

According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'

People walk amid heavy fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday Photo:REUTERS

Meanwhile, IMD has said that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital | Photo:REUTERS

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In no respite from the bone-chilling winter, the people in Delhi-NCR woke up to yet another morning of cold wave on the last day of the year with thick layer of fog all over the national capital and adjoining areas.
The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The dense fog enveloped the city, reducing visibility in several parts of the city. Visuals coming from Subroto Park, DND flyover, and India Gate showed the vehicular movement crippling owing to less visibility.
According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.
Apart from it, the Met office has forecast dense to very dense fog at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, at many places over Uttar Pradesh, at a few places over Uttarakhand, at isolated places over the northern parts of Rajasthan and dense fog at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and the lower division of Himanchal Pradesh on Sunday.
Meanwhile, IMD has said that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.
Earlier on Saturday, passengers travelling to and from the national capital also faced difficulties due to the foggy weather conditions, as several flights and trains were delayed and diverted due to low visibility.
According to sources, around 80 flights were reported to be delayed due to weather conditions at Delhi's IGI Airport till 8.30 am on Saturday.

Also Read

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

Delhi AQI: Air quality lingers in 'very poor' category; dense fog persists

IMD weather forecast: Dense fog in Northern parts of India for two days

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Delhi and Hyderabad airports

Latest LIVE: AAP's National Executive meeting to be held virtually today

Blast near Israel embassy: Police register FIR, 6 suspects questioned

Gujarat govt issues guidelines for liquor law exemption rules in GIFT City

150k tourists likely to be in Shimla for New Year's Eve; 200 cops deployed

Unidentified gunmen target vehicles carrying police commandos in Manipur

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IMD Delhi winter Delhi-NCR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon