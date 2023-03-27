close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Anti Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs worth Rs 16.68 cr in 6 months

ANTF DG said that during these operations, the team arrested 36 illegal drug dealers while recovering 13 vehicles, 1 illegal .32 bore pistol, and 9 live cartridges from the criminals

ANI General News
Narcotics, drugs

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 8:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has seized narcotics worth Rs 16.68 crores in the last six months, an official said on Sunday.

"About 10 kg of illegal smack, 21.02 kg of illegal opium, 7.1 kg of illegal charas, and 966.498 kg of Ganja have been seized from various districts, which are worth Rs 16.68 crores in the international market," ANTF DIG Abdul Hameed said.

Hammed further said that during these operations, the team arrested 36 illegal drug dealers while recovering 13 vehicles, 1 illegal .32 bore pistol, and 9 live cartridges from the criminals.

"In light of these actions, the government is putting together an action plan to strengthen the ANTF further," he added.

However, to further strengthen the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and completely eliminate the narco nexus in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government is working on a war footing to complete the construction of six new state-of-the-art forensic labs in the state.

To combat drug traffickers, work on establishing cutting-edge forensic labs in six districts of the state is underway.

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 11 for using unfair means in PET 2022

Farmer grows cane crop upto 16-ft with trench technique in UP's Meerut

Punjab police's anti-gangster task force awarded Union home minister medal

Singapore sets up ransomware task force for rising threat to businesses

UP govt installs 5,000 CCTVs across cities for active surveillance

Latest LIVE: 38 school girls test Covid positive in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Rahul Gandhi cannot be Savarkar even in his wildest dream: Anurag Thakur

Ex-Maha Guv, BJP leader's remarks on Shivaji no criminal offence: HC

Vande Bharat Metro train in Jammu once USBRL becomes operational: Vaishnaw

Sushma Swaraj's daughter appointed co-convenor of Delhi BJP's legal cell

This new lab is being built in Saharanpur, Ayodhya, Banda, Basti, Mirzapur, and Azamgarh. In this way, the state will have a total of 18 forensic labs.

At present, 12 labs are functional in different districts.

DIG, ANTF informed that it takes a long time to send the seized drugs to the forensic lab for testing. At the same time, it takes more than 15 days to receive the test results for these samples.

"The new forensic lab will reduce the time it takes to deliver drug tests. In addition, the investigation report for these samples will be available within a week, which will help in putting drug dealers behind bars through effective court lobbying," he said.

On behalf of the ADG, UP Police Headquarters, a proposal was made to the government to provide risk allowance to the ANTF in the same way that it is provided to officers and police personnel in UP, and discussions are ongoing at the government level, he added.

Similarly, discussions are taking place at the government level regarding the division of jurisdiction of ANTF-operated police stations in Meerut, Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, Jhansi, and Saharanpur.

"This may also receive approval soon. Aside from that, an amount of Rs 37.25 lakh will be released soon for the purchase of modern equipment for ANTF," ANTF DIG further said.

Topics : Narcotics | drugs | Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon