Punjab police's anti-gangster task force awarded Union home minister medal

The 16-member team of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has been awarded the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for 2022, an official statement said.
The awardees include AGTF chief Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban and his team members -- Deputy Inspector General Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Assistant IG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, AIG Sandeep Goel, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Singh Brar and other cops of sub inspector and assistant sub inspector ranks.
The AGTF headed by Ban was constituted on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to stamp out gangsters and anti-social elements from the state using intelligence-based inputs and coordinating with field units of Punjab Police, said the statement.
Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav has been personally supervising the functioning of the AGTF, it said.
Yadav, while congratulating the AGTF team, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs for recognising the services of the officers.
"This recognition will boost the morale of entire Punjab Police force and encourage them to work with more dedication and devotion, he said.
Since the constitution of the AGTF, the force has excelled in several courageous operations resulting in neutralising and arresting many gangsters, while forcing numerous anti-social elements to leave the state, it said.
These special operations by the AGTF led to the neutralisation of two dreaded gangsters and the timely arrest of 12 gangsters, besides, the recovery of 24 weapons, 1.05 kg heroin and Rs 79.27 lakh cash and 11 vehicles and a police uniform from their possession.
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 23:02 IST
