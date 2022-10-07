JUST IN
Business Standard

Farmer grows cane crop upto 16-ft with trench technique in UP's Meerut

Chandrahas, a cane grower in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, is busy accepting compliments, answering to queries and welcoming visitors, in general

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Meerut | Agriculture

IANS  |  Meerut 

Sugar mills
Representative Image (File photo: PTI)

Chandrahas, a cane grower in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, is busy accepting compliments, answering to queries and welcoming visitors, in general.

His cane crop has become the talk of the town.

Instead of the normal five to seven-feet-tall, the cane in this farmer's fields has grown to an astonishing 16 feet.

The unusually tall cane crop, naturally, means an increase in this farmer's income.

"I used the trench technique this year and the yield has been exceptionally good," he said, adding that since the roots of the plant went deeper, the height also increased.

The women working in self-help groups have been preparing these seeds. The practice began during the Covid-19 pandemic and is now getting popular among women.

District cane officer, Dushyant, said that the trench technique could revolutionise cane farming.

This technique, he said, also allows double cropping since cane farmers can grow vegetables and flowers alongside.

--IANS

amita/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 11:45 IST

