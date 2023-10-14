close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Army commanders to deliberate on security challenges at 5-day conference

The commanders' conference, to be chaired by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, is also expected to deliberate on a range of issues including the ongoing reform process, officials said on Saturday

army, indian army

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Top commanders of the Army will carry out a comprehensive review of India's national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan and ways to enhance the combat capability of the force at a five-day conference beginning Monday.
The commanders' conference, to be chaired by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, is also expected to deliberate on a range of issues including the ongoing reform process, officials said on Saturday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the conference on October 18.
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari are among those who will address the Army commanders. Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, will also deliver a talk on "Leveraging Technology for National Security".
"The apex leadership will brainstorm current/ emerging security scenarios besides reviewing the operational preparedness of the Indian Army," the Army said.
"They will also delve into pivotal subjects including review of the ongoing transformation process, training matters, HR management aspects and issues impacting serving personnel and veterans," it said in a statement.
"The Army Commanders' Conference, with its broad scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive, and future ready," it added.
The officials said the first day's deliberations will be in hybrid mode while rest of the on the conference will be held in a physical format.
The regional security situation and geopolitical developments including the Hamas-Israel conflict and the the Russia-Ukraine war may also figure at the conference.
The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as well as a long the frontier with Pakistan will be discussed, the officials said.
The Army Commanders' Conference is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.
The anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the overall situation in the Union Territory will also be deliberated upon at the conference, the officials said.

Also Read

US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases

US-India partnership vital for stability in Indo-Pacific: US Army Chief

Over 6,000 posts of Captain, Major ranks vacant in Army: MoS Ajay Bhatt

114,000 posts vacant in central police organisations: Govt in Rajya Sabha

India-Bangladesh biannual border talks set to begin in New Delhi today

Health identity card for state citizens by November 30: Himachal Pradesh CM

Govt declares August 23 as National Space Day to mark moon landing

EAM Jaishankar to embark on 6-day visit to Vietnam, Singapore

Delhi LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires in Haryana, Punjab

NGT forms panel, seeks report on construction of highway in HP floodplains

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Army security border security force

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon