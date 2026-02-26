Indian Army to induct dedicated drone platoons across combat units

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, on Thursday said the Army is raising dedicated 'Ashin' drone platoons across infantry, artillery and armoured regiments to strengthen drone warfare capabilities.

Talking to reporters, Lt Gen Katiyar also said specialised 'Bhairav' units will be tasked for deep operations inside hostile territory, adding that the Army has restructured its formations recognising the growing importance of drones in modern warfare.

"We realised that the use of drones is extremely important. Therefore, we have integrated drone usage across all units, right down to the smallest sub-units," he said.

He said dedicated 'Ashin' drone platoons - small sub-units within infantry battalions - have been created and similar specialised platoons will be raised in every regiment.

"These platoons have achieved expertise in drone operations. Every regiment -- infantry, artillery or armoured -- will have such units specialising in drone warfare," he added.

Highlighting operational readiness, the Western Army Commander said that future conflicts may demand swift action to protect troops and carry out precision strikes.

"These specialised battalions are meant to further enhance our strike capability and special operations capability. In the coming times, small, agile teams capable of operating independently and penetrating deep into enemy territory will be required," he said, adding that the 'Bhairav' units will be employed for operations deep inside hostile areas.

Lt Gen Katiyar also revealed that a majority of the drones displayed during the event were manufactured in Western Command workshops.

"We have started fabricating drones within the Army itself and are producing them on a fairly large scale. We understand our operational requirements and the technology we need, and we can build them more effectively in our own workshops," he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Army Commander reiterated that India had targeted terrorist bases, and when retaliated against, struck military and air bases in response.

"They then demanded a ceasefire, not just directly from us but also through other countries. They cannot fight us," he asserted.

On the ceasefire process, he said that he had already explained the sequence of events and declined to comment on subsequent media narratives.

"I have already explained how and why the ceasefire happened. I cannot comment on statements appearing in the media," he said.

Responding to questions about Pakistan's narrative and possible future operations, Lt Gen Katiyar said, "Our plan is clear. This time we did what was necessary. Next time, we will do it more firmly and to a greater extent.

"How deep we go is part of the operational plan's details. When it happens on the ground, you will see that it will be more than what happened before.