Arunachal undertakes afforestation in 16,560 hectares under CAMPA: Minister

The minister informed that under the compensatory afforestation component, preparatory works were undertaken in 2,986.23 hectare, creation of plantations in 4,459.16 hectare

forest, jungle, environment, trees

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government has carried out afforestation programme in 16,560.46 hectare of land in the state during 2022-23 under Compensatory Afforestation Fund and Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme, the state assembly was informed on Tuesday.
Responding to a question raised on the second day of the monsoon session of the assembly by Congress MLA Wangling Lowangdong, Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung informed that, an amount of Rs 196.93 crore was sanctioned by the national authority (CAMPA) under the environment, forest and climate change ministry to the state for the year 2022-23.
The minister informed that under the compensatory afforestation component, preparatory works were undertaken in 2,986.23 hectare, creation of plantations in 4,459.16 hectare and maintenance of plantations in 24,177.35 hectare of land in the state during 2022-23.
Under the catchment area treatment plan component, the creation of plantations was carried out in 1,200 hectares while maintenance of plantations was done in 6000 hectares, Natung said, adding that under the net present value component, plantations were carried in 10,901.61 hectare during the year.
The minister said that the allocation of fund to the forest divisions are based on the compensatory afforestation schemes, integrated wildlife management plans and catchment area treatment plans as approved by the Centre.
"Compensatory afforestation component is taken on identified land as per approval of the Centre while integrated wildlife management plan is based on the approved 10 years wildlife conservation and mitigation plans," the minister said.

The catchment area treatment plan is based on an approved plan against the Kameng Hydro electric project under the Bomdila forest division in the West Kameng district and the Pare hydro project under the Sagalee forest division in the Papumpare district of the state, Natung said, adding that funds are allocated to the officers for taking up activities under the Annual Plan of Operation (APO) through the executing agencies including the range officers.
Responding to a supplementary from Lowangdong regarding the disparity in distribution of CAMPA fund, the minister informed that fund under the scheme is provided only to those areas where deforestation is going on due to major projects like road construction, setting up of transmission lines and installation of power projects.

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh afforestation forest land Trees

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon