Less expensive approach developed to isolate nanobodies against Covid
Business Standard

Army's Cheetah chopper crashes in Arunachal during operational sortie

The chopper, which was flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) around 9.15 am, Lt Col. Mahendra Rawat said

Topics
Indian Army | Cheetah chopper crash | Arunachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Army chopper crash, Helicopter crash
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army has crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila, in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said here.

The chopper, which was flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) around 9.15 am, Lt Col. Mahendra Rawat said.

"It crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila. Search parties have been sent to the spot," he said, adding that more details were awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 14:29 IST

