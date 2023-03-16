Army's Cheetah chopper crashes in Arunachal during operational sortie

A Cheetah helicopter of the has crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila, in on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said here.

The chopper, which was flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) around 9.15 am, Lt Col. Mahendra Rawat said.

"It crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila. Search parties have been sent to the spot," he said, adding that more details were awaited.

