Assam inks investment pacts of Rs 3,214 cr, Kaziranga to get 5-star resort

The Assam government on Saturday inked agreements with multiple companies who will cumulatively invest Rs 3,214 crore in the state.

Attending the programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government is hoping to attract investment to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore over the next two-three years.

"Today, we have signed MoUs with six companies for a total investment of Rs 3,114 crore. This will cumulatively generate more than 5,000 job opportunities over the coming years," he added.

Apart from these, another agreement will be signed by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation for setting up a five-star hotel near Kaziranga National Park.

"Kaziranga will soon have a five-star resort to attract tourists from across the world. It will be set up by the Hyatt Group at an investment of Rs 100 crore, offering 100-120 rooms," Sarma said.

"Assam is moving forward fast towards becoming an industrialised state. With today's programme, this year we have signed MoUs that will bring record investments of Rs 11,314 crore, creating over 10,000 jobs in the state," he added.

Also Read 39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint Assam NMMS exam 2023 announced: Check cut-offs, scholarship, date and more Would like to organise competitions, develop culture of guides in Kashi: PM Indian High Commission in London starts 'Home Away from Home' initiative Punjab students invest Rs 68,000 cr annually in Canadian education: Report PM Modi inaugurates 16 residential schools for needy children in UP New paths for women's development will open: PM Modi on quota Bill

The chief minister said that another batch of proposals worth Rs 10,000 crore is under active consideration of the Industry Department.

"We have made the processes very simple for investors. Instead of running to different departments, a dedicated committee has been formed to process such applications. Assam has a robust policy to support industries. Even after the plant is commissioned, we work alongside businesses to solve teething problems," he said.

From labour to land sale permission, the state government has fast-tracked the clearance process for industries. Assam is now on the radar of big-ticket investors, Sarma said.

"The PSUs as of now are investing around Rs 75,000 crore in Assam. In the private sector, I hope that we will be able to bring Rs 50,000 crore investments in the next one to one-and-half years, and another Rs 50,000 in the subsequent one year," he said.