close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AstaGuru 'Collectors Choice' Modern Indian Art auction completely sold out

Online auction house AstaGuru's recent 'Collectors Choice' Modern Indian art sale achieved a white glove result (a sale where all lots are sold)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
artwork

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Online auction house AstaGuru's recent 'Collectors Choice' Modern Indian art sale achieved a white glove result (a sale where all lots are sold), with around 200 lots selling for a total sales value of Rs 24.12 crore.

An untitled masterpiece by artist J Swaminathan sold for Rs 94.40 lakh, becoming the highest fetcher at the auction which also had on offer different periods of Modern Indian Art, including exceptional creations by revered names such as Nicholas Roerich, Rabindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy, S H Raza, Jehangir Sabavala and Akbar Padamsee.

"The successful sale of these works indicates the potential for Indian art to continue gaining recognition and value. Several of the works in the auction performed phenomenally and sold for prices well above their estimated value.

"This validates the consistently increasing demand for Indian modern art among collectors," said Sunny Chandiramani, senior VP of client relations, AstaGuru.

The second-highest total in the auction was realised for "Portrait of A Lady" by artist FN Souza. Executed with acrylic on canvas in 1994, it was acquired for Rs 62.19 lakh.

Another 1994 work by Souza, executed with acrylic on paper, was acquired at Rs 22.57 lakh.

Also Read

WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom

Renoir, Picasso and more up for grabs at AstaGuru's international auction

IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi

IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day

Bank of Baroda stops clearing payment for above-cap Russian oil: Report

Works of artists from G20 countries to be exhibited in Bihar Museum

Rural cleanliness: UP govt to train village officials, sanitation workers

Uttarakhand FinMin welcomes proposal of developing Rishikesh corridor

Wastewater provides for ideal breeding ground for antibiotic resistance

The auction also presented several important works by celebrated painter SH Raza. Three of his works -- 'Naga', 'Tree', and an untitled -- were sold for Rs 48.88 lakh, Rs 25.18 lakh and Rs 25.18 lakh, respectively.

A 2005 work by artist Paresh Maity, watercolour on paper, was sold for Rs 23.24 lakh. A beautiful 1971 still life work by artist KH Ara, also executed with watercolour on paper, was acquired at Rs 15.86 lakh.

Two works by old master MV Dhurandhar were also offered in the auction.

Topics : AstaGuru | artworks

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon