Ports, cities, sports on agenda of Andhra CM's day two of Singapore tour

Ports, cities, sports on agenda of Andhra CM's day two of Singapore tour

Naidu is slated to hold a meeting with Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Monday morning

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on the second day of his five-day Singapore tour, will focus on port-led development, urban planning and international sports collaboration.

According to a press release, Naidu is slated to hold a meeting with Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Monday morning, discussing energy, science, technology, and industrial cooperation between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh.

"On the second day of his five-day visit to Singapore, Naidu will hold meetings with several organisational heads, including representatives of the Singapore government. The discussions will centre around urban development, sports, and port-led industrial growth," said the release.

 

The chief minister is scheduled to meet Airbus representatives, followed by an interaction with Honeywell officials to discuss industrial technology collaborations.

Naidu will participate in a Business Round Table titled 'From Skills to Competencies, accelerating Workforce Transformation'. Students from the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU), and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) will attend.

He is expected to meet Simon Tan, Chairman of EverVolt, to explore green energy and battery storage solutions, followed by a visit to Singapore Sports School.

The Sports School visit aims to align Andhra Pradesh's sports ecosystem with global best practices in athlete development, infrastructure, and international sports education models.

The TDP supremo will visit the Tuas Port and later meet Port of Singapore Authority CEO Vincent to discuss smart logistics, export infrastructure and large-scale industrial clusters.

Naidu will present Andhra Pradesh's development roadmap at the AndhraSingapore Business Forum in the afternoon, followed by a strategic meeting with Adani Ports MD Karan Adani in the evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Singapore

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

