Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / At least 6 killed in car-bus collision in West Bengal's Nadia district

At least 6 killed in car-bus collision in West Bengal's Nadia district

The accident occurred around 7 am on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway near Kanthalia area

Accident, road accident

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the Krishnanagar Police district officer said. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least six people were killed in a collision between a car and a bus in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 am on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway near Kanthalia area after the four-wheeler with six people on board collided head-on with the bus, a senior officer said.

All the deceased were occupants of the car, he said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the Krishnanagar Police district officer said.

"The private car was going from Krishnagar to Kolkata when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision was such that the private car got mangled," the officer said.

 

Cutters were used to bring out the bodies from the mangled car, he said, adding that an investigation was initiated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

M

Who was M R Srinivasan, the man behind India's nuclear power programme?

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Three dead after wall collapses amid heavy rain in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Vande Bharat, all women crew, international womens day, central railway

New 60-km rapid rail route proposed to link Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida

Supreme Court, SC

Waqf case: Centre urges SC to limit hearing to 3 issues for interim orders

Rain, Shimla Rains, monsoon

LIVE news updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD

Topics : West Bengal road accident Road Accidents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon