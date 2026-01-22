Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / At least 6 workers killed in blast at sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh

At least 6 workers killed in blast at sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh

The incident occurred at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory located in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area, a police official said

Explosion

After being alerted, police and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Balodabazar (Chhattisgarh)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

At least six workers were killed and several others injured in a blast at a sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar- Bhatapara district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory located in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area, a police official said.

After being alerted, police and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot and initiated relief and rescue operations, he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

