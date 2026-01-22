At least 6 workers killed in blast at sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh

At least six workers were killed and several others injured in a blast at a sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar- Bhatapara district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory located in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area, a police official said.

After being alerted, police and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot and initiated relief and rescue operations, he said.