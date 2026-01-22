At least 6 workers killed in blast at sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh
The incident occurred at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory located in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area, a police official said
Listen to This Article
At least six workers were killed and several others injured in a blast at a sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar- Bhatapara district on Thursday, officials said.
The incident occurred at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory located in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area, a police official said.
After being alerted, police and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot and initiated relief and rescue operations, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 1:11 PM IST