Steel factory explosion in China's Inner Mongolia kills 2, hospitalises 84
The blast occurred at a Baogang United Steel plant in the city of Baotou around 3 pm local time Sunday and caused tremors in the surrounding areas.
Listen to This Article
Chinese police detained those in charge of a steel factory in the Inner Mongolia region after an explosion on Sunday killed two people and left 84 others hospitalised. Eight other people remain unaccounted for.
A pressurized storage tank designed to hold steam and high-temperature water exploded in the factory, Baotou city officials said Monday.
The blast occurred at a Baogang United Steel plant in the city of Baotou around 3 pm local time Sunday and caused tremors in the surrounding areas. A rescue team was searching for the eight people who are missing, said a representative of the Baotou city's Information Office at a news conference on Monday morning.
Baogang United Steel is a major state-owned company, according to state media.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 8:54 AM IST