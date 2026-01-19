Monday, January 19, 2026 | 08:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Steel factory explosion in China's Inner Mongolia kills 2, hospitalises 84

Steel factory explosion in China's Inner Mongolia kills 2, hospitalises 84

The blast occurred at a Baogang United Steel plant in the city of Baotou around 3 pm local time Sunday and caused tremors in the surrounding areas.

Baogang United Steel is a major state-owned company, according to state media

AP Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 8:54 AM IST

Chinese police detained those in charge of a steel factory in the Inner Mongolia region after an explosion on Sunday killed two people and left 84 others hospitalised. Eight other people remain unaccounted for.

A pressurized storage tank designed to hold steam and high-temperature water exploded in the factory, Baotou city officials said Monday.

The blast occurred at a Baogang United Steel plant in the city of Baotou around 3 pm local time Sunday and caused tremors in the surrounding areas. A rescue team was searching for the eight people who are missing, said a representative of the Baotou city's Information Office at a news conference on Monday morning.

 

Baogang United Steel is a major state-owned company, according to state media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 8:54 AM IST

