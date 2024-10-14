Business Standard
Atishi meets PM Modi, seeks cooperation of Centre's in Delhi's development

Atishi took oath as Delhi Chief Minister in September following resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. Atishi became the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit

Image taken from Prime Minister's X account: @PMOIndia

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

She sought full cooperation from the central government for the progress of the national capital.

"Called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today. I look forward to full cooperation between the Centre and the Delhi government for the welfare and progress of our capital," Atishi wrote in a post on X.

Atishi took oath as Delhi Chief Minister in September following resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. Atishi became the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

 

There have been differences between the AAP government and Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena over a range of issues.

The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) offered the 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow (CM House) to Chief Minister Atishi on October 11. There was a tussle involving the AAP, BJP and the LG office concerning the allocation of the bungalow.

Delhi is expected to go to the polls early next year.


First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

