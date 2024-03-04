Attorney General Venkataramani calls for Indo-US collaborative law platform

He emphasized on the need for more and more of globally relevant congregations of people from the legal fraternity. "We need more and more debates and deliberations on common concerns," he said | File image

The Attorney General of India R Venkataramani on Monday called for setting up an Indo-US comparative and collaborative law platform in a bid to create vibrant exchange platforms in the domains of law and justice.

Addressing the first-ever 'India-US Legal Services Summit on Indo-US Cooperation on Corporate and Legal Issues' organized by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), the Attorney General said that there is a need for global legal common premised global knowledge and resources.

He was of the view that Indians have been playing a significant role in the American economy and also have taken up major roles in the country's legal sector.

"Indians occupying important positions in the legal field is a great story. Alongside, we must create more enduring and vibrant exchange platforms in the domains of law and justice. An Indo-US comparative and collaborative law platform can be visualized," he said.

"A global legal common premised on global knowledge and resources common should be our vision and goal. I also think that the marriage of human rights and wellbeing and wealth protection regime will also be an agenda and pursuit," Venkatramani added.

He emphasized on the need for more and more of globally relevant congregations of people from the legal fraternity. "We need more and more debates and deliberations on common concerns," he said.

With the growing bilateral engagement in terms of businesses and investments, Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General of India urged the IACC and the gathering to contemplate on setting up a permanent mechanism wherein investors and businesses of both the countries can approach for legal help and consultation in terms of investments both in India and the US. Noting that investors need legal advisory, the Solicitor General suggested setting up of a specific centre for such legal services.

Talking of the significance of rule of law both in India and the US, Manoj Kumar Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department) said, "The rule of law is a fundamental principle in both Indian and the United States, of course keeping in mind the differences. The rule of law forms part of the backbone of the legal systems and governance frameworks in both countries. Firm constitutional foundation, independent judiciary, equality before law, ease of access of justice, a robust human rights guarantees form the bedrock of the rule of law frameworks in both the countries."

He, however, noted that the challenges regarding development goals in both the economies require constant engagement to drive a global sustainable and a globally prosperous environment.

Observing that the summit is aimed at strengthening the Indo-US relations as India aims to become a developed nation by 2047, Lalit Bhasin, Chairman, IACC National Committee on Legal Services said: "The countries are cooperating but there is a big responsibility on the legal professionals of the two countries also to continue to cooperate."

"We have excellent relationship with the American Bar Association and the Bar Association of India and the Society of Indian Law Firms. We keep on having frequent exchanges of visits, joint events being held together," Bhasin said.

The Executive Chairman of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Company Shardul Shroff in his keynote address at the inaugural ceremony of the event highlighted on the need for engagement between the two countries in terms of sustainability and actions to curb climate change.

Pratibha Jain, Chairperson of the American Bar Association (ABA) South Asia/Oceania and India Committee, said that although both the US and India give significance on pluralism and diversity, there is need to have a greater number of women holding top offices in India in the private sector, as their share is still lower than the other economies.