Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration: 100 chartered planes to land on January 22

Ram mandir updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that around 100 chartered planes carrying guests to attend the ' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that around 100 chartered planes carrying guests to attend the ' Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram temple are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22.

Speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of the Ayodhya to Ahmedabad flight by IndiGo, the chief minister said, "This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport."

On Thursday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other senior officials flagged off the flight virtually.

The ceremonial inauguration took place amid great enthusiasm, with CM Adityanath personally receiving the boarding pass for the inaugural flight.

Jyotiraditya Scindia further announced that five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month.





Highlighting the significant developments in Uttar Pradesh's aviation infrastructure, Scindia said, "PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ayodhya Airport and Railway Station on December 30. We started the first flight between Ayodhya and Delhi on the same day, operated by IndiGo and Air India Express."

"Today, a new history is being created. We all witnessed New Year's excitement on the holy land of Ayodhya on December 30, when a grand and new Ayodhya airport was unveiled in the presence of PM Modi," he added.

Pointing to the growth in the state's aviation sector, Scindia said, "Uttar Pradesh had only six airports in 2014, and now the state has 10 airports, including Ayodhya airport."

"By next year, UP will have 5 more airports. One airport each in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Chitrakoot will be inaugurated in the next month. An international-level airport will also be ready in Jewar by the end of this year," he added.