close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians' road to final: A team full of multi-talented gems

Mumbai Indians won their first five games and then lost two to put their position in the final in jeopardy. However, their victory in the eliminator was one to remember

Business Standard New Delhi
Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League 2023. Photo: @mipaltan
Premium

Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League 2023. Photo: @mipaltan

5 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Mumbai Indians started brilliantly in the Women’s Premiere League 2023 as they won their first game, which was also the tournament opener against Gujarat Giants, by whooping 143 runs. They also crosse
Or

Also Read

WPL 2023 team analysis: Kaur, Sciver duo to deliver for the Mumbai Indians

WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians preview: Battle of all-rounders

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL T20: Check out predicted playing 11

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL: MI predicted XI vs RCB

Topics : Women's Premier League | Mumbai Indians | Mumbai | Harmanpreet kaur | T20 cricket | Women cricket India

First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon