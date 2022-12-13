JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt asks large infra firms to bid for Mumbai road projects

A company won project to build elevated road near Mumbai but municipal corporation cancelled the tender without explaining a reason

Topics
Maharashtra | Maharashtra government | Eknath Shinde

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

road financing
The elevated road will be the last leg of the Mumbai coastal road project connecting South Mumbai to North Mumbai on the western side. (Representational Image)

Major companies are seeking to build Mumbai’s infrastructure after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked Tata Projects and L&T to bid for roads and bridges, sources said as firms sought an open and transparent bidding process.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 12:30 IST

`
.