Business Standard
Home / India News / Forbes 2024: Ambani leads, Adani gains big, India's rich hit new high

Forbes 2024: Ambani leads, Adani gains big, India's rich hit new high

This year marks a milestone for India's wealthiest, as the collective wealth of top 100 richest Indians crossed $1 trillion for the first time. Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes' 2024 List as India's richest

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has once again secured the top spot on Forbes’ 2024 list of India’s 100 richest tycoons, with his wealth increasing by $27.5 billion over the past year. Ambani’s total net worth now stands at an impressive $119.5 billion, making him not only India’s richest individual but also the second-largest gainer in dollar-terms globally in 2024. This achievement also places him as the 13th richest person in the world.

In addition to his financial success, Ambani recently announced bonus shares as a Diwali gift to Reliance investors, further elevating his influence in India’s corporate landscape. He also took the opportunity to celebrate his younger son, Anant Ambani, and his contributions to the family business.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Following closely behind is Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, who emerged as the biggest gainer on the 2024 list. His wealth skyrocketed by $48 billion, reaching $116 billion, marking a significant recovery from the Hindenburg Research controversy in 2023. Adani’s strategic move of placing family members in key positions has further strengthened his business empire.

India’s top tycoons cross $1 trillion wealth mark
 

This year marks a historic milestone for India’s wealthiest, as the collective wealth of the top 100 richest individuals surpassed $1 trillion for the first time. According to Forbes, their combined wealth reached $1.1 trillion, a staggering 40 per cent increase from $799 billion in 2023. This growth is largely due to the strong performance of the stock market, with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex rising 30 per cent since last year.

“As a result, more than 80 per cent of those on the list are wealthier, with 58 individuals adding $1 billion or more to their fortunes,” Forbes highlighted in its report.

Savitri Jindal climbs to third spot, Shiv Nadar in fourth
 

Savitri Jindal, the matriarch of the OP Jindal Group, reached an all-time high on the list, rising to third place with a net worth of $43.7 billion — an increase of $19.7 billion from last year. Her son, Sajjan Jindal, is also making headlines with ambitious moves into the electric vehicle market through a partnership with MG Motor.

In fourth place is technology magnate Shiv Nadar, with a net worth of $40.2 billion, highlighting his continued success in the tech industry. Both Jindal and Nadar are part of a select group of six tycoons who have added over $10 billion to their wealth this year.

More From This Section

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Fair probe required on complaint accusing Kerala CM of stirring Left: UDF

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi arrives in Laos to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata

'Goodbye, my dear lighthouse': Shantanu Naidu bids farewell to Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Maharashtra urges Centre to confer 'Bharat Ratna' on late industrialist

Ratan Tata

Maha Cabinet passes resolution urging Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata


Pharma sector shines as Dilip Shanghvi and Mehta brothers surge
 

The pharmaceutical industry has been a key driver of wealth in India, with Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, moving up to fifth place on the list. His net worth increased to $32.4 billion, up from $19 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, the siblings Sudhir and Samir Mehta, who helm Torrent Pharmaceuticals, more than doubled their wealth, reaching $16.3 billion. Their success is linked to Torrent’s expansion efforts, as the company seeks new acquisitions in the sector.

New entrants shake up the 2024 Forbes’ list
 

The 2024 Forbes list welcomed four new billionaires, including B Partha Saradhi Reddy, founder of Hetero Labs, who entered at 81st place with a net worth of $3.95 billion. Mahima Datla, the force behind Biological E, ranked 100th with $3.3 billion. Other notable newcomers include Harish Ahuja of Shahi Exports and Surender Saluja of Premier Energies.
For the first time, the Godrej family’s wealth was split between two factions, resulting in separate appearances on the list.

Naazneen Karmali, Asia Wealth Editor and India Editor of Forbes Asia said, “India’s booming stock markets have delivered a bonanza to its wealthiest tycoons, and many of them have seen their fortunes scale to new heights. Investor enthusiasm for the India story has fueled that remarkable rise, resulting in the collective wealth of India’s 100 richest crossing the trillion-dollar milestone.”

 

Rising entry barrier and list drop-offs
 

The bar to enter Forbes’ prestigious list has risen sharply in 2024, with the cutoff increasing to $3.3 billion from $2.3 billion in 2023. This change led to the exclusion of 11 billionaires from the list.

Here’s the list of India’s top 10 wealthiest in 2024:
 
1. Mukesh Ambani: $119.5 billion
 
2. Gautam Adani: $116 billion
 
3. Savitri Jindal: $43.7 billion
 
4. Shiv Nadar: $40.2 billion
 
5. Dilip Shanghvi: $32.4 billion
 
6. Radhakishan Damani: $31.5 billion
 
7. Sunil Mittal: $30.7 billion
 
8. Kumar Birla: $24.8 billion
 
9. Cyrus Poonawalla: $24.5 billion
 
10. Bajaj Family: $23.4 billion

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Life comes back full circle for RIL stock in Navratri 2024; here's how

Reliance

BP to continue with Ambani firm even after exclusivity with Reliance ends

Armani Cafe, Mumbai

Armani/Caffe makes India debut with launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani reaches Mumbai hospital to visit Deepika-Ranveer's baby girl

Elon Musk, X

Elon Musk to turn trillionaire by 2027, Gautam Adani next in queue: Report

Topics : Mukesh Ambani Gautam Adani Forbes Forbes list richest indians BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon