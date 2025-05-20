Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 06:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / MP Police sets up SIT to probe minister's remarks against Col Qureshi

MP Police sets up SIT to probe minister's remarks against Col Qureshi

The Special Investigation Team comprises Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh

Vijay Shah, Sofiya Qureshi

The Supreme Court on Monday chided Shah for his "crass" remarks on Col Qureshi.

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Police constituted a three-member SIT late on Monday night to probe state minister Vijay Shah's remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi in compliance with a Supreme Court order, an official said.

The Special Investigation Team comprises Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh.

The Supreme Court on Monday chided Shah for his "crass" remarks on Col Qureshi and constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the FIR lodged against him. 

The top court asked the Madhya Pradesh director general of police to constitute a three-member SIT headed by an IG-rank officer by Tuesday 10 am, also comprising a woman officer, to probe the FIR registered following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

 

The order to constitute the SIT was issued by the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana with a direction to ensure compliance with the apex court order.

Also Read

Indian police

Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers on same day: Delhi, Mumbai beef up security

Drone

Probe on after China-made drone found in high-security Bhopal Central Jail

tent city mahakumbh

MP Police team visits Prayagraj to study Maha Kumbh security preparations

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Indore police nab 3 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang; taken into remand

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

UK, France, Canada threaten Israel with sanctions over Gaza offensive

Senior IPS officer Pramod Verma is currently posted as Inspector General (IG) Sagar range, Kalyan Chakravarty is posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SAF, Bhopal, and Vahini Singh as SP Dindori, the official added.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was distributed widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi and ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, the MP minister has expressed regret and said that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

Highlights: Allahabad HC junks plea over survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

US visa, H4, H1B

US imposes visa bans on Indian travel agents over illegal migration links

PremiumResidents being rescued from a waterlogged area after heavy rain in Bengaluru, on Monday. Over the past few days, the city has seen cloudbursts with 15–20 centimetres of rainfall | PHOTO: PTI

India's tech capital, Bengaluru, still has no answer to rain woes

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Security clearance can't hinge on public perception: Çelebi to HC

PremiumLt General Rajiv Ghai, Rajiv Ghai, AK Bharti, AN Pramod, Operation Sindoor

News contribution to TV viewership rose to 16% during Operation Sindoor

Topics : Madhya Pradesh police Madhya Pradesh Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropBengaluru weather TodayLSG vs SRH Live ScoreQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon