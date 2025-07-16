Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Cash makes a comeback in Bengaluru as vendors ditch UPI amid GST fears

Cash makes a comeback in Bengaluru as vendors ditch UPI amid GST fears

Small vendors across Bengaluru are removing UPI options, citing GST notices, tax demands, and fears of harassment or eviction as reasons for switching back to cash-only transactions

NPCI, payment systems, UPI transactions, Unified Payments Interface, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India

Many vendors in Bengaluru now believe that the convenience of digital payments has drawn unwelcome attention from tax officials

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UPI continues to dominate digital transactions across most Indian cities. But cash is making a comeback on the streets of Bengaluru. Neighbourhood vendors and small roadside stall owners of the city are turning to cash transactions again, citing rising “risks” associated with UPI payments. Instead of QR codes, signs reading “No UPI, only cash” are now seen among small-scale traders in Bengaluru, according to a report by The Economic Times. 
The reason? Fear of getting into trouble with tax authorities. According to the news report, many vendors have recently received notices under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Some of these notices were issued even to small businesses that are not even registered under GST, with tax demands reportedly running into lakhs of rupees. 
 
Many vendors in Bengaluru now believe that the convenience of digital payments has drawn unwelcome attention from tax officials. Shankar, who runs a roadside shop in Horamavu in Bengaluru, told The Economic Times that he makes about ₹3,000 a day and survives on the little profit he earns. He said he has stopped using UPI because he cannot afford any more tax-related stress. 
Lawyers, traders, and accountants have also noted that vendors fear being forced into the tax system if they continue using UPI. As a result, many are switching back to cash.
 

Fear of eviction and harassment

Vendors in the city are not just scared of tax issues. Vinay K Sreenivasa, a member of the Federation of Bengaluru Street Vendors Associations, said that they also fear harassment by tax officials or even being removed from their vending location by the city authorities. As a result, many have stopped using digital payments completely. 

Also Read

money cash

UPI-PayNow: Step-by-step guide to instant India-Singapore remittances

PremiumUnified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

Explicit consent: Online's new era may shift power from apps to users

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

India now makes fastest payments globally, driven by UPI: IMF note

PremiumUPI outage April 2025, Unified Payments Interface disruptions, NPCI monitoring mechanism, UPI transaction status API, India digital payments issues, UPI API call limits, PSP banks UPI outage, April 12 UPI failure, NPCI and banks meeting, UPI real-tim

Players on the payments turf: UPI, AePS, PPIs boost digital outreach

PremiumNPCI, payment systems, UPI transactions, Unified Payments Interface, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India

Smart devices to be next bastion for UPI with IoT-ready payment system

According to GST rules, shops that sell goods must register if their yearly sales cross ₹40 lakh. For service businesses, the limit is ₹20 lakh. 
 

Tax department defends notices

Karnataka commercial taxes department said they only sent GST notices to businesses whose UPI records from 2021-22 showed earnings higher than the legal limits. They said such businesses must register and pay GST, The Economic Times mentioned. The department said that such businesses must register, disclose their taxable income, and pay GST accordingly.
 

UPI still dominates MSME transactions

Despite regional concerns, UPI remains a dominant mode of digital transactions among India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). According to PayNearby’s MSME Digital Index Report, 48 per cent of MSMEs use UPI, while 39 per cent rely on Aadhaar-enabled banking. Among women-led enterprises, Aadhaar-based payments are even more popular at 42 per cent. 
The findings are based on a nationwide survey of 10,000 small businesses, including kirana stores, medical shops, and travel agencies. The report also revealed that 71 per cent of users now rely on smartphones for business, with even higher adoption among women at 84 per cent. 
More than 73 per cent of MSMEs in rural and semi-urban areas said they have seen improved operations or earnings since switching to digital tools.

More From This Section

RBI

RBI's liquidity steps to aid 100 bps rate cut transmission in 2025: Fitch

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

JPMorgan profit beats analysts expectation; raises interest income forecast

PremiumSanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India

RBI monetary policy: August rate cut hopes get a fillip, says BS poll

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI cuts short-term retail deposit rates by 15 bps, effective July 15

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI's 3-day VRRR sees weak demand amid GST outflows, reporting week

Topics : UPI transactions cash transactions Bengaluru GST impact on traders BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon