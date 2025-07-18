Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
More than 20 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails, says police

More than 20 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails, says police

Earlier on Wednesday, several schools in the national capital received bomb threats, triggering panic and prompting immediate evacuations

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

    More than 20 schools in Delhi have received bomb threat emails today, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi police officials. 
 
It was earlier reported that two schools received bomb threat emails on Friday morning. Richmond Global School in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi and Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3. Delhi police and fire department officials reached the spot, a Delhi Fire Service official said.  
Speaking to PTI, an official said, "Teams of multiple agencies are present and thorough checking is ongoing. However, nothing suspicious has been found yet."  Earlier on Wednesday, several schools in the national capital received bomb threats, triggering panic and prompting immediate evacuations, PTI reported. After extensive searches were carried out, the authorities declared the threats as hoaxes. 
 
 
A 12-year-old student was detained for sending out a hoax bomb threat to St Thomas School in Dwarka on July 15, the authorities said. The school received another bomb threat in less than 24 hours. 
     

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

