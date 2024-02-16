'Bharat Bandh' today: Traffic snarls likely, rural affairs on halt. Updates

The protesting farmers, on Friday, have called a 'Gramin Bharat Bandh (strike)' in a bid to intensify their agitation to seek the fulfilment of their unmet demands from the Centre. The strike call followed on the fourth day of the protest, while hundreds of farmers were stationed on Delhi borders, challenging the police as the authorities attempted to thwart their 'Delhi Chalo' march.





However, the impact of the ' Bharat Bandh ' has not yet unfolded on businesses and schools, as they remain open for the day. The major impact of the Bandh is likely to be seen in rural areas. The Bandh will be observed between 6 am and 4 pm. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel For the past few days, the police have used drones, lathi charge and other methods to disperse the protesters as the agitation escalated after the farmers tried to break the barriers to enter Delhi.

What's open and closed due to Bharat Bandh on February 16?





ALSO READ: SKM bandh: Commuters left stranded as many buses stay off roads in Punjab 1) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal said that not all businesses are on board with the strike call. "Every market is open today. It's not completely possible to find a solution through agitation, therefore, businessmen have decided to keep themselves away (from Bandh)."

2) However, rural activities may see a slowdown and closure in view of the Bandh. Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Dr Darshan Pal told the Indian Express that all agricultural activities and MGNREGA and rural works will remain suspended for the day. Shops and establishments in the towns which are closer to villages are expected to remain closed.

Roadways could be affected

3) Pal said that the private sector was also requested to remain closed to show their solidarity. Notably, some roadway employees have also joined the strike, according to Jagmohan Singh Patiala, an SKM member. This could mean the bandh call could hurt public transportation services in some areas.

4) Pal also noted that emergency services will not be affected due to the Bandh. Ambulances, funerals, marriages, students appearing for board exams will be allowed to carry on their business as usual.

CBSE advises use of Delhi Metro

5) Notably, the Central Board of Secondary Education has advised the students in Delhi to use metro services to reach their board examination centres. The advisory comes as Delhi-NCR is witnessing massive traffic snarls due to heavy traffic regulation by the police in view of the agitation.

6) The Democratic Teachers Front, Punjab also extended their support to the farmers and urged the state government to defer the Punjab School Education Board examination, scheduled for February 16, citing disruption to transport services. However, no such announcement has been made by the government as of now.

Punjab highways to be closed

7) Disruption to traffic is anticipated, especially around the Delhi-NCR region, as the farmers plan to organise roadblocks. Notably, Punjab's most of the national and state highways remain closed during the bandh hours, according to the Indian Express report.

Noida traffic advisory in view of Bharat Bandh

8) The Noida traffic police has also issued an advisory urging people to prefer metro services to avoid inconvenience. The advisory prohibits the passage of any goods carrying transportation heading towards Delhi via Yamuna Expressway or Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Instead, these vehicles are advised to use alternate diversion routes, the police said.



"People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination," the police said.