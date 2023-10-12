close
'Bharat' has been secular nation for 5,000 years: RSS chief Bhagwat

"There is so much diversity in the country. Don't fight with each other. Make your country capable of teaching the world that we are one," he said, adding this is the sole purpose of India's existence

Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Bhagwat said seers created 'Bharat' for the welfare of the world. They created a society which passed on their knowledge to the last person in the country, he said | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 7:21 AM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said 'Bharat' has been a secular nation for 5,000 years and called upon people to remain united and present the best example of human behaviour before the world.
Addressing an event organised to launch a book, 'Prithvi Sookta - An Ode To Mother Earth', authored by senior RSS functionary Ranga Hari, Bhagwat appealed to people to have devotion, love and dedication for their motherland, saying, "We consider motherland as an essential component of our national unity."

"Our 5,000-year-old culture is secular... In all 'tatva gyan' (knowledge of elements), this is the conclusion. The whole world is one family, this is our feeling. This is not a theory... know it, realise and then behave accordingly," the RSS chief said.
"There is so much diversity in the country. Don't fight with each other. Make your country capable of teaching the world that we are one," he said, adding this is the sole purpose of India's existence.
Bhagwat said seers created 'Bharat' for the welfare of the world. They created a society which passed on their knowledge to the last person in the country, he said.
"They were not 'sanyasis' only. They lived the lives of wanderers with their families. All these 'ghumantoos' (nomads) are still there whom the British had declared as criminal tribes... They are often seen showcasing their culture in the society, some share ayurvedic knowledge," he said.
"Our people went across the world taking the knowledge, from Mexico to Siberia," he added.
Hence, it is no surprise that India turned the G20, which is mainly a forum to deliberate on economic issues, into one that thinks about humanity, Bhagwat said, adding, "By giving it the feeling of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', we made it a forum that thinks about humans."

Addressing the event, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said unity is India's biggest ideal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mohan Bhagwat RSS secular India

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

