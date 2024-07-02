Business Standard
IMD weather 2024: Light rain in Northwest, Central India for next 5 days

Over the Northwest and Central parts of India in the next five days, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall. From July 2 to July 3, it has also issued an "orange" alert in Delhi

IMD rainfall prediction 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Today, the India Meteorological Office (IMD) issued a red alert for rainfall in Gujarat, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.
On July 2, the weather office also put out an orange alert for heavy rain in Delhi, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.
IMD weather forecasts: Delhi today 

From July 2 to July 3, the IMD has issued an "orange" alert in Delhi. For the next seven days, the sky is expected to be cloudy, with moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Private weather-forecasting agency Skymet has likewise anticipated a significant downpour in the Capital beginning from July 2.
"The past two days have seen some respite from the downpours in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region). However, weather experts predict a resurgence in rain activity, likely intensified rainfall over Delhi starting from July 2," Skymet said. Even though the IMD had anticipated moderate to severe rainfall and the capital was on an "orange" alert on Monday, no rain was recorded.

IMD Weather forecasts 2024: North-western states

According to a July 1 IMD statement, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall until July 5; East Madhya Pradesh on July 3/July 4, and Chhattisgarh on July 2/July 3.

The IMD suggested that Himachal Pradesh would receive severe rain today i.e, July 2, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on July 2/July 3, and Rajasthan would get a lot of rain over the next three days.

IMD Weather forecasts 2024: North-eastern states

According to the report, isolated, exceptionally heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Bihar today. In addition, a heavy rainfall alert is in effect until July 5 in Bihar, as well as on July 4 and 5 in Jharkhand and West Bengal. “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on July 4 and July 5; and Assam & Meghalaya on July 2,” the weather office announcement said.

IMD Weather forecasts 2024: Southern states

The weather office predicted rain until July 5 in Gujarat and Goa, July 2 in Maharashtra, in Kerala on July 2/July 3 and in Karnataka till July 5. Furthermore, it said the state of Gujarat will see similar conditions on July 2/3 and July 5. 
According to the forecast, the Southwest Monsoon will continue to advance into the remaining regions of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab over the next two days.

Topics : IMD weather forecast IMD on rains Indian Metrological Deparrtment weather forecasts

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

