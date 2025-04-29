Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

he 14-year-old, who has recently taken baby steps in his career, toyed with GT's bowling unit, boasting 694 international caps

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

At 14 years and 32 days, the boy wonder, who hails from Bihar, became the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket and the second-fastest to hit a ton | (Picture: Sportzpics for BCCI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a prize money of Rs 10 lakh for the 14-year-old rising sensation Vaibhav Suyravanshi following his record-breaking ton against Gujarat Titans on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Suryavanshi left an everlasting impression in the history of the T20 format with his grand spectacle at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The 14-year-old, who has recently taken baby steps in his career, toyed with GT's bowling unit, boasting 694 international caps.

At 14 years and 32 days, the boy wonder, who hails from Bihar, became the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket and the second-fastest to hit a ton in the cash-rich league's history after Chris Gayle's 30-ball heroic effort against Pune Warriors in 2013. It took a searing yorker from Prasidh Krishna to put an end to Suryavanshi's relentless onslaught. 

 

Nitish congratulated Suryavanshi for his impeccable performance during Rajasthan's resounding 8-wicket triumph and on Tuesday announced a prize of Rs 10 lakh from the state government.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar, who became the youngest player (14 years) to score a century in the history of IPL. He has become a new hope for Indian cricket as a result of his hard work and talent. Everyone is proud of him. I met Mr Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father in 2024, and at that time, I wished him a bright future. After his brilliant performance in IPL, I also congratulated him over the phone. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricketer from Bihar, will also be given a prize money of Rs 10 lakh by the state government. I wish that Vaibhav creates new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country," Nitish wrote on X. 

Union Minister Chirag Paswan also hailed the 14-year-old for his memorable performance and told reporters, "On behalf of the party, I wish him all the best. He is a young talent and has made such a beautiful start at such a young age. His future is very bright.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DC vs KKR playing 11

IPL 2025: DC vs KKR playing 11, DC batters vs KKR bowlers matchups

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL ton: Who were the youngest debutants before him?

Pitch report for DC vs KKR

IPL 2025: DC vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

I just saw the ball, not bowlers: Suryavanshi after his record-breaking ton

GT vs RR

RR vs GT highlights: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts historic chase in Jaipur

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar government Gujarat Titans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon