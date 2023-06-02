close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

85-90% MGNREGS workers expected to be ADPS eligible by June-end: Officials

The ministry has asserted that workers will not be refused work if they do not have an Aadhaar number

Press Trust of India New Delhi
mgnrega, workers, labour, poverty, poor, villages

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union rural development ministry is hopeful of covering 88 to 90 per cent of active MGNREGS workers under the mandatory Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) before the month ends, officials said on Friday.

The deadline to make workers registered under the national employment guarantee scheme a part of the payment system ends on June 30.

The ministry has asserted that workers will not be refused work if they do not have an Aadhaar number.

So far, around 74.9 per cent active workers have been marked eligible for the payment system, according to data on the ministry's website.

The rural development ministry has asked states to organise camps and follow-up with beneficiaries to achieve 100 per cent coverage under ABPS. It has also clarified that beneficiaries should be requested to provide their Aadhaar number, but should not be refused work if they do not have one.

Data on the ministry's website shows that 1,491,848 workers need to be registered under ABPS every day to meet the deadline of June 30.

Also Read

Demand for work under MGNREGS in FY24 to be 27% lower than in FY23

Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS?

Budget 2023: PMAY-G may get big push on time for 2024 General Elections

MGNREGS work demand back to pre-pandemic level, shows Economic Survey

Over 12.3 mn inactive' job cards under MGNREGS cancelled in Bihar: Minister

India has huge potential for recycling of electronic wastes: NITI Aayog CEO

Air India Express to start Haj flights from Kannur, Kozhikode on June 4

Apna.co, DGR partner to provide career opportunities to ex-servicemen

Delhi govt school teachers capable of being among best globally: Atishi

BRICS no longer an alternative but an 'established feature': Jaishankar

However, as several states are behind their target, the website's dashboard that shows daily data updates, flagged them as "lagging". The rate of "enablement" needs to be increased to meet the June 30 deadline, it stated.

Meghalaya has only 3.1 per cent of its active Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers eligible for ABPS. Nagaland has 20.5 per cent worker eligible for the payment system, Assam (34.8 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (54.7 per cent) and Gujarat (56.9 per cent).

Lakshdweep, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh are among the states and Union territories (UTs) that have less than 70 per cent of active MGNREGS workers eligible for ABPS.

Rural development ministry officials said work is in progress, and they expect to cover 88 to 90 per cent of active MGNREGS workers by this month-end, which is also the deadline for having universal payments through ABPS under the flagship rural employment scheme.

Under the MGNREGS, the ABPS has been in use since 2017, the ministry said, adding that after almost universal availability of Aadhaar number to every adult, the government has decided to extend ABPS for beneficiaries under the employment scheme.

States and UTs have been requested to organise camps and follow-up with beneficiaries to achieve 100 per cent ABPS coverage, it said.

The ministry has made it clear to all states that a beneficiary who comes for work should be requested to provide Aadhaar number but will not be refused work on this basis of ABPS eligibility, a rural development ministry official said.

If a beneficiary does not demand work, her or his status about eligibility for ABPS will not affect the demand for work, the official said and added that job cards cannot be deleted on the basis that the worker is not eligible for ABPS.

The official said ABPS is the best route for making wage payment through Direct Benefit Transfer and will help beneficiaries in getting their payment on time.

Out of the total 14.28 crore active beneficiaries, Aadhaar has been seeded for 13.75 crore. Against these seeded Aadhaar, a total 12.17 crore Aadhaar have been authenticated and 77.81 percent are now already eligible for ABPS, the ministry said.

In May, about 88 per cent of wage payment has been made through ABPS, it said.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is a flagship scheme aimed at enhancing livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

The central government has decided to make ABPS compulsory for settling wages under the scheme from July 1.

At present, a mix model of wage payment is being used under which payments are being made through ABPS, if a beneficiary is ABPS enabled, and through National Automated Clearing House (NACH) method for others who are not enabled for ABPS. The programme officer can choose NACH as the mode for making wage payment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MGNREGS Aadhar card rural development

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon