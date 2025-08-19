Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajya Sabha remains in deadlock as SIR protests force adjournment till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha remains in deadlock as SIR protests force adjournment till 2 pm

Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 20 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

With the opposition MPs continuing to shout slogans, disrupting proceedings, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till the post-lunch session within minutes of assembly on Tuesday, as Opposition MPs persisted in demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, slogan shouting Opposition MPs moved into aisles and well of the House raising the issue of SIR, leading to proceedings being adjourned till 2 pm.

The House will reconvene after the lunch break.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 20 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them.

 

Without indicating the subject, he said the notices were received on four different subjects, but none of them adhered to the prescribed rules and so were not admitted.

He called for taking up the listed Zero Hour, where MPs raise issues of urgent public importance, but sloganeering drowned his attempts.

He also objected to some MPs wearing badges.

With the opposition MPs continuing to shout slogans, disrupting proceedings, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm.

