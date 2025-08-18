Monday, August 18, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bihar SIR: After SC directive, EC allows excluded voters to submit Aadhaar

Bihar SIR: After SC directive, EC allows excluded voters to submit Aadhaar

The list of 65 lakh people excluded from the draft list is available on the websites of the district magistrates of Bihar

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

In a statement, the EC said according to rules, the claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned electoral registration officer not before the expiry of seven days after the verification of eligibility documents.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said people who have been left out of Bihar's draft voter list can submit a copy of their Aadhaar to include their name in the electoral roll, after the Supreme Court directed the poll authority to accept the card as proof of identity.

In a statement, the EC said according to rules, the claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned electoral registration officer not before the expiry of seven days after the verification of eligibility documents.

It also underlined that according to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1 without passing a speaking order by the electoral registration officer (ERO) after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity.

 

The list of 65 lakh people excluded from the draft list is available on the websites of the district magistrates of Bihar. "Aggrieved persons may submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar card," the poll panel said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains HIGHLIGHTS: Civic body declares holiday for all schools on August 19

PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla | Photo: X/ @DDNewslive

PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla after historic space mission

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: BMC announces holiday for all schools on August 19

Yamuna, floods

Yamuna water level in Delhi crosses danger mark, reaches 205.36 metre

Nirmala Sitharaman

PM Internship Scheme second pilot sees only 30% offers accepted so far

Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Election 2025 News Supreme Court Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateSchool Holiday in MumbaiMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon