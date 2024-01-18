Sensex (    %)
                        
Bilkis Bano case: Convicts mention plea before SC, seeks time to surrender

The matter seeking extension of time was mentioned before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathana and Sanjay Karol on Thursday which asked the Registry to place the plea before CJI | Photo: Pexels

Three convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat moved the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking extension of time to surrender.
The top court on January 8 had quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case, saying the orders were "stereotyped" and passed without application of mind.
It had asked the convicts to surrender before jail authorities in two weeks.
The matter seeking extension of time was mentioned before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathana and Sanjay Karol on Thursday which asked the Registry to place the plea before CJI.
"It is stated by three respondents that applications have been filed for an extension of time to surrender and report to jail. Since the bench has to be reconstituted, registry to seek orders from CJI for reconstitution of the bench since time expires on Sunday," the bench said.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

