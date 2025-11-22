Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 4 arrested in Delhi for providing mule accounts to facilitate cyber frauds

4 arrested in Delhi for providing mule accounts to facilitate cyber frauds

According to the police, the accused acted as intermediaries for larger cybercrime modules and were responsible for procuring mule bank accounts, into which cheated funds were deposited in installment

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

According to the police, the arrests have helped solve two interstate cybercrime cases registered in Faridabad and Telangana's Warangal | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four persons allegedly involved in arranging mule bank accounts for funnelling and laundering proceeds of various cyber frauds across the country have been arrested from central Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused acted as intermediaries for larger cybercrime modules and were responsible for procuring mule bank accounts, into which cheated funds were deposited in installments.

The money was withdrawn and delivered to the main fraudster, while the mule account holders retained small portions as commission.

A fraudulent credit of Rs 50,000, dated May 1, was detected in a bank account belonging to one Sameer, a resident of Delhi's Kishan Ganj area, a senior officer said.

 

Subsequently, he was apprehended, and during questioning, he allegedly disclosed that he had received Rs 1,60,760 in fraudulent deposits on the directions of an associate Shivam Rathore, the police said.

Also Read

Delhi police

Delhi Police bust ISI-linked drone arms network, arrest 4 suspects

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi traffic police get ₹84 cr in fines during GRAP checks from Oct 14

Delhi riots

CAA protests meant to topple govt like in B'desh, Nepal: Delhi Police to SC

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Delhi Police crack down on cyber fraud; over 4,400 held in Operation CyHawk

Delhi Police

Doctors, engineers engaging in anti-national activities: Delhi police in SC

A raid was conducted in Shastri Nagar area, leading to the arrest of Shivam (20). He revealed the involvement of another associate, Sandeep (22), also from Shastri Nagar.

The officer said, in a third raid, Sandeep was apprehended, who disclosed that he had arranged multiple mule accounts for another associate Sumit, who is currently absconding.

Sandeep also admitted convincing Ajay (31) -- resident of Malkaganj area -- to provide access to his bank account in exchange for a commission, he added.

Police said Ajay was traced and arrested in a fourth raid. He allegedly confessed that he allowed the use of his bank account for fraudulent transactions and withdrew Rs 92,000, handing it over to Sandeep in exchange for a 10 per cent commission.

According to the police, the arrests have helped solve two interstate cybercrime cases registered in Faridabad and Telangana's Warangal.

Efforts are on to trace the prime accused, Sumit, and identify additional mule accounts linked to the network, the officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gig workers

From margins to mainstream: Gig workers finally get formal safety net

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM asks DMs to identify infiltrators, keep them in detention centres

Namo Bharat train

Namo Bharat trains available for birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J-K LG lays foundation for houses affected by shelling during Op Sindoor

Indian Railways, cement industry, Freight rate

Railways crossed 1 bn tonne freight loading by November 19 in FY 25-26

Topics : Delhi Police Cyber fraud frauds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon