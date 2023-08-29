BJP launches 'Voter Awareness Campaign' to maximise votes in LS polls

A nationwide 'Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan' campaign has been launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure that the party secures maximum votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

This nationwide campaign was launched by the BJP on August 25 to help register new voters, include people who have shifted, remove doubtful voters and correct voter card details.

"A team has been constituted up to the booth level. Bogus voters will be eliminated for this campaign, new voters will be registered, and this process will last until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," a BJP source told ANI.

In the campaign, workers would carry out door-to-door visits to contact the youth and ensure that eligible voters get enrolled.

In each Vidhansabha, 'Bogus voters' will be removed, and new voters will be enrolled. The target has been set to make 20,000 voters in big Vidhansabha, 10,000 in Medium Vidhansabha and 5,000 voters in Union Territories which are small areas. New voters will be made aware and connected, said the source.

The responsibility of campaign work has been specially given to Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha.

Also Read Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states? International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Theme, History and Importance Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm LIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began Prez Murmu releases commemorative coin on NT Rama Rao on his centenary yr Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 680 cr to empower higher education China releases new edition of standard map showing its territorial claims By enacting Article 35(A), you virtually took away fundamental rights: CJI

A team of eight people has been formed who will mainly look after this work, each have been given the responsibility of 6 states.

A team of eight people has been formed under the leadership of BJP's joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, who is looking after the work.

The team will constitute BJP National General Secretary Kumar Sanjay Bandi and Dushyant Gautam, BJP Vice President Laxmikant Vajpayee and Rekha Verma, BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and BJP Kishan Morcha Chief Rajkumar Chahar.