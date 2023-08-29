Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

BJP launches 'Voter Awareness Campaign' to maximise votes in LS polls

This nationwide campaign was launched by the BJP on August 25 to help register new voters, include people who have shifted, remove doubtful voters and correct voter card details

Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

In the campaign, workers would carry out door-to-door visits to contact the youth and ensure that eligible voters get enrolled | Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A nationwide 'Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan' campaign has been launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure that the party secures maximum votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
This nationwide campaign was launched by the BJP on August 25 to help register new voters, include people who have shifted, remove doubtful voters and correct voter card details.
"A team has been constituted up to the booth level. Bogus voters will be eliminated for this campaign, new voters will be registered, and this process will last until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," a BJP source told ANI.
In the campaign, workers would carry out door-to-door visits to contact the youth and ensure that eligible voters get enrolled.
In each Vidhansabha, 'Bogus voters' will be removed, and new voters will be enrolled. The target has been set to make 20,000 voters in big Vidhansabha, 10,000 in Medium Vidhansabha and 5,000 voters in Union Territories which are small areas. New voters will be made aware and connected, said the source.
The responsibility of campaign work has been specially given to Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha.

Also Read

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Theme, History and Importance

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

LIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Prez Murmu releases commemorative coin on NT Rama Rao on his centenary yr

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 680 cr to empower higher education

China releases new edition of standard map showing its territorial claims

By enacting Article 35(A), you virtually took away fundamental rights: CJI

A team of eight people has been formed who will mainly look after this work, each have been given the responsibility of 6 states.
A team of eight people has been formed under the leadership of BJP's joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, who is looking after the work.
The team will constitute BJP National General Secretary Kumar Sanjay Bandi and Dushyant Gautam, BJP Vice President Laxmikant Vajpayee and Rekha Verma, BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and BJP Kishan Morcha Chief Rajkumar Chahar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Election campaign Lok Sabha

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon