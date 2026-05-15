BJP MLA Rathindra Bose elected unopposed as West Bengal assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Rathindra Bose was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the West Bengal assembly on Friday, becoming the first legislator from the northern part of the state to hold the post.

His name was proposed in the House by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, following which pro tem Speaker Tapas Roy conducted a voice vote.

The pro tem Speaker declared Bose elected as the Speaker of the assembly after all 207 BJP legislators extended their support in his favour.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced Bose, the MLA from Cooch Behar Dakshin, as the BJP's candidate for the Speaker's post in the newly constituted 18th West Bengal assembly, while the opposition TMC decided not to field a nominee.

With the BJP enjoying an overwhelming majority of 207 MLAs in the 294-member House after its emphatic victory in the recent assembly polls, Bose's elevation was a mere formality.

The TMC's decision to stay away from the contest cleared the path for his election without a fight.

Bose became the first MLA from north Bengal in post-Independence history to hold the Speaker's chair in the West Bengal assembly.

The development is being seen as a strategic signal from the BJP government towards a region that has emerged as one of BJP's strongest political bastions in the state over the last decade.