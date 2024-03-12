Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP's Nayab Saini sworn in as Haryana CM, 5 others take oath as ministers

BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet ministers resigned from their posts.

Nayab Singh Saini

New Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini with cabinet ministers during his oath taking ceremony (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet ministers resigned from their posts.
Five others took the oath as members of the new council of ministers along with Saini. They are BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal and Banwari Lal and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Saini was administered the oath by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here. He bowed before Khattar and sought his blessings after being sworn in.
Earlier in the day, the BJP named OBC leader Saini (54) as Haryana's new chief minister. He is the party's state unit president and the MP from Kurukshetra.
The development comes just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Khattar's second term as chief minister was also to end in October when the assembly polls are due.
Khattar and all 13 other members of the BJP-led council of ministers submitted their resignations to the governor as a team of the party's central observers arrived in Chandigarh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Haryana politics: BJP president Nayab Saini to be sworn in as CM today

Haryana political crisis: Who is Haryana's new CM Nayab Singh Saini?

Haryana CM Khattar's ancestral house in Banyani to be turned into e-library

Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid coalition tensions with JJP

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie earnings continue to fall

Cisco signs agreement with Karnataka govt to train 40,000 in cybersecurity

Refugees applying for CAA can attach 9 documents to prove country of origin

14 states, union territories raise Rs 35,544 crore at weekly bond auction

Haryana political crisis: Who is Haryana's new CM Nayab Singh Saini?

More than 70% of glaucoma cases go undetected in India, say experts

Topics : Haryana BJP Politics Manohar Lal Khattar MLAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon