close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP to retain power in Karnataka with thumping majority: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is also the BJP co-incharge for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, exuded confidence that the saffron party will retain power in Karnataka

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mansukh L Mandaviya

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is also the BJP co-incharge for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, exuded confidence on Wednesday that the saffron party will retain power in the southern state with a thumping majority and form a "double-engine government again".

Speaking at the News 18's "Rising India Summit", Mandaviya in a satiric tone, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi himself would facilitate the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral triumph in Karnataka.

The Union minister said during his multiple visits to Karnataka of late, he has observed that the people of the state have immense faith and respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the speed with which the BJP workers are working on the ground, they will be able to convert that into votes.

"And the BJP will form a double-engine government again," he said.

BJP leaders often use the term "double engine" to refer to the saffron party being in power both at the Centre and in a state.

The Election Commission (EC) announced on Wednesday that the Karnataka Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 13.

Also Read

RT-PCR to be mandatory for passengers from 5 countries, says Mandaviya

Govt working to level number of medical UG and PG seats in 4 yrs: Mandaviya

Stellar healthcare professionals helped India defeat Covid-19: Mandaviya

Digitisation giving big boost to healthcare, medical education: Mandaviya

India in advanced stage to deliver on global plan for TB vaccine: Mandaviya

DDA approves budget with focus on civic infrastructure, Yamuna rejuvenation

'Disconnected over 15 lakh mobile numbers issued on fraudulent credentials'

SC permits Centre to issue directions on fumigation of aircraft in country

5% rise in minority population shows protection level for them: NCM chief

NGOs of Delhi, K'taka, received major chunks of foreign contributions: Govt

On whether the recent allegations of corruption against a BJP MLA from the southern state will affect the party's poll prospects, Mandaviya said, "We are and will always be against corruption. Supporting corruption and protecting the corrupt is not Narendra Modi's ideology."

On the Opposition's allegation that the Centre is misusing probe agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said if someone is innocent, he should not be afraid of any enquiry and should face it bravely.

On the Congress holding the BJP responsible for Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case, Mandaviya said one should have faith in the judiciary.

"He (Gandhi) said something and a person moved the court against it and then the judiciary gave its judgment.... How is the government to be blamed for any of it?" the BJP leader asked.

Topics : BJP | Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon