Blast at Vedanta plant linked to excessive fuel, negligence: Initial probe

A preliminary technical investigation into the blast at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has found that excessive fuel accumulation inside the boiler furnace led to a pressure build-up, triggering the explosion, police have said.

The initial probe also points to "lapses in upkeep and negligent operation" at the power plant, they said.

The explosion occurred on April 14 at the plant in Singhitarai village when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine burst, leaving several workers with severe burn injuries. The incident claimed 20 lives and left 16 persons injured.

"According to an initial report submitted by the Chief Boiler Inspector, the excessive fuel inside the furnace generated high pressure, causing a blast in the boiler. The pressure forced a lower pipe of the boiler out of its designated position, resulting in the severe accident," said a police statement on Thursday.

A report by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Sakti also confirmed that the accumulation of fuel and the resulting excessive pressure were the primary causes of the explosion, the statement added.

During the investigation, it emerged that Vedanta company and its contractor NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Limited) failed to properly adhere to maintenance and operational standards for machinery and equipment, the statement said.

"Lapses in upkeep and negligent operation led to sudden fluctuations in boiler pressure, ultimately causing the accident. Based on the available evidence and technical findings, negligence has been established prima facie, following which an FIR was lodged," it said.

The FIR has been registered at Dabhra police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

"Eight to ten individuals, including Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal and management official Devendra Patel, have been named in the FIR. If more persons are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added," Thakur told PTI.

A special team led by Additional SP Pankaj Patel has been constituted, comprising Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sumit Gupta, forensic officer Srishti Singh, and Dabhra police station in-charge Rajesh Patel, he said.