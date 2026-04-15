Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 4 killed, 18 injured in powerful explosion in Andhra's Sri Sathyasai

4 killed, 18 injured in powerful explosion in Andhra's Sri Sathyasai

Though the explosion, which demolished at least two houses, was being attributed to a gas cylinder blast, it may not be limited to a gas cylinder, given the intensity of the blast, an official said

cylinder blast

The explosion occurred at around 12.30 pm | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Kammalavaandla Palli (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least four people were killed and 18 others were injured in a powerful explosion here in Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said.

Though the explosion, which demolished at least two houses, was being attributed to a gas cylinder blast, it may not be limited to a gas cylinder, given the intensity of the blast, the official said.

"Until now, four people died, and 18 others were injured, including one in a serious condition," the official told PTI.

Earlier, Sri Sathyasai district superintendent of police S Satish said the explosion occurred around 12.30 pm.

 

He said workers from Telangana were living in that house where the explosion occurred.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Samrat Choudhary, Bihar

BJP's Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar CM, succeeds Nitish Kumar

Accident, road accident

8 killed, several injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

SC, Supreme Court

Courts can't judge religious belief of denomination: Sabarimala board to SC

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi urges people to take 9 pledges on health, saving water, others

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

BJP's 'preparation' for Punjab polls has begun: Kejriwal as ED raids AAP MP

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government explosion blast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWipro Q4 Results Preview IMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate todayGemini Personal Intelligence Features in IndiaStock Market Rally todayOMC Stocks TodayQ4 Results Today