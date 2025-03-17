Monday, March 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Orry, 7 others booked for consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi shrine

Orry, 7 others booked for consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi shrine

Orry, along with seven others, is accused of breaching religious norms and local laws at one of Hinduism's most sacred pilgrimage sites

Orry

Orry and seven others were caught consuming alcohol in Katra's Cottage Suite area, violating strict bans on alcohol and non-veg food (Photo: Instagram/@orry)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood socialite and influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has landed in legal trouble after being booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Along with seven others, Orry is accused of violating religious norms and local laws in one of Hinduism’s holiest pilgrimage sites.
 

FIR registered against Orry and friends in Katra

 
News agency ANI reported on Monday that an FIR has been filed against eight individuals, including Orry, for consuming alcohol in a prohibited area. “As per police, FIR was registered against eight people, including socialite influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, for allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel located in Katra,” ANI stated.
 
 
According to a report by Times Now, the list of accused includes Russian national Anastasila Arzamaskina, who was part of the group accompanying Orry. The FIR, numbered 72/25, was registered at Katra Police Station and names the following individuals: Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina.
 
The group has been charged with violating an official order from the District Magistrate and allegedly offending religious sentiments by consuming alcohol in an area where such activities are strictly banned. The Cottage Suit area of Katra, where the alleged incident took place, is under strict regulation, prohibiting the consumption of non-vegetarian food and intoxicants due to its proximity to the revered Vaishno Devi shrine.
 

Probe underway, summons to be issued

 
A senior official from Reasi Police told Times Now that a special team has been formed to probe the matter. “A special team, under the supervision of SP Katra, Dy SP Katra, and SHO Katra, was formed to investigate the matter. Notices will be sent to all accused individuals, including Orry, instructing them to join the probe,” the official said.
 
The official also emphasised that strict action will be taken against anyone violating laws at religious sites. “SSP Reasi has reiterated that anyone violating the law, especially by indulging in activities like alcohol or drug consumption at religious sites, will be dealt with strictly,” the official said.
 

Who is socialite Orry?

 
Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a well-known social media personality, famous for his close ties with Bollywood’s Gen Z and young Millennial stars. A Mumbai resident, Orry is frequently seen at high-profile Bollywood events and parties. He is often spotted alongside actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Urvashi Rautela, and Bhumi Pednekar.
 

More From This Section

ASHA workers in Kerala

ASHA workers intensify agitation in Kerala laying siege to Secretariat

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Centre has given go ahead for Chandrayaan-5 mission to moon: Isro chief

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, in podcast with Lex Fridman

LIVE: Congress hits out at PM Modi over podcast with Lex Fridman, labels it as 'hypo(d)crisy'

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Discussion on Manipur disallowed

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CSR scam: 1,343 cases registered, 6 persons nabbed, says CM Vijayan

Topics : vaishno devi drinking ban BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon