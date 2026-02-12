Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Bomb threat email to Hyderabad airport declared hoax after checks

Security checking was carried out and nothing suspicious was found, and the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax, a police official said

Bomb threat

The email threatened a blast at the airport at the time of flight landing | Representative Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

Authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here have declared a bomb threat a hoax after conducting thorough terminal inspections.

They received an email warning of a blast at the airport timed to the arrival of a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain, police said on Thursday.

The RGI Airport Customer support received the bomb threat email on Wednesday night from an unknown email id with the message titled "Blast in Hyderabad Airport Terminals When Gulf Air 274 From Bahrain Lands to RGIA".

"The email threatened a blast at the airport at the time of flight landing. By the time the email was received, the flight had already landed. Security checking was carried out and nothing suspicious was found, and the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax," a police official said.

 

A case was registered, police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

