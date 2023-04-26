close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bournvita row: NCPCR asks health drink brand to remove 'misleading' ads

The notice came after a social media influencer sparked a row by posting a video alleging that Bournvita has high sugar content

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Wednesday asked Mondelez India-owned brand Bournvita to withdraw all "misleading" advertisements, packaging and labels after a video claimed that the health drink has high sugar content.

In a notice to the confectionery major, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also asked it to send within seven days a detailed explanation or report to apprise the panel on the matter.

The notice came after a social media influencer sparked a row by posting a video alleging that Bournvita has high sugar content.

Though the influencer, Revant Himatsingka, deleted the video from all platforms after being served a legal notice by Mondelez India, it had already raked up around 12 million views and was widely circulated.

The NCPCR said it has received a complaint alleging that Bournvita promotes itself as a health drink improving children's growth and development but it contains high percentage of sugar and other substances that might impact a child's health.

In the notice to Deepak Iyer, president-India, Mondelez International, the child rights body said," The commission in this regard observes that the product manufactured by your company is misleading the customers through it product packaging and advertisements. The commission observes that your product's labelling, packaging, display and advertisement claims are misleading for the general public."

The product's labelling and packaging also fails to acknowledge the correct information regarding the contents used in the Bournvita health drink, the NCPCR said.

Also Read

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

Mondelez Intl expands multi-year cybersecurity contract with HCLTech

IFC invests Rs 300 cr in agro-chemical firm Crystal Crop Protection

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

NHRC issues notices to Bihar, TN govts on abuse of orphaned children

Leave questions raised in same sex marriage pleas to Parliament: Centre

Supply side problems adding to inflation, govt monitoring continuously: FM

India unlikely to look at Russia as secure friend: Congressman Ro Khanna

Vice President criticises Sonia Gandhi over her "enforced silence" remarks

CM's house saw 3 incidents of roof collapse, BJP diverting attention: AAP

It asked Mondelez International to review and withdraw all "misleading advertisements, packaging and labels, and further send a detailed explanation/report to apprise the commission in the said matter within seven days".

Responding to the viral videos, Bournvita had earlier said that over the last seven decades, it has "earned the trust of consumers in India by being a scientifically formulated product that adheres to quality standards and complies with the laws of the land".

"We would again like to reinforce that the formulation has been scientifically crafted by a team of nutritionists and food scientists to offer the best of taste and health. All our claims are verified and transparent and all ingredients have regulatory approvals. All the necessary nutritional information is mentioned on the pack for consumers to make informed choices," a Bournvita spokesperson had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bournvita Advertisment

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vice President criticises Sonia Gandhi over her "enforced silence" remarks

Congress Working President Sonia Gandhi
3 min read

CM's house saw 3 incidents of roof collapse, BJP diverting attention: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party
2 min read

NEP 2020 aims to strengthen institutional capacity: Minister Subhas Sarkar

Education, study material
3 min read

Choice International plans to launch 10 new branches in North India in FY24

Graphic: The most valuable fintech companies
2 min read

UK minister Dominic Johnson begins India visit with focus on tech ties

UK investment minister Dominic Johnson begins India visit
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon