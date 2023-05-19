close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Brij Bhushan's comments on our medals demeaning: Protesting wrestlers

Sakshi said that, at an age when she should have been playing with dolls, she took up wrestling and "embraced the mud pits"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wrestlers protest

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has criticised former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged comment that a medal is worth just Rs 15 and the grapplers should also return the crores of rupees the government has spent on their training.

Brij Bhushan, who is in the eye of a storm for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers including a minor, said in a video interview that not just the medals, the athletes should also return the crores of rupees spent on their training.

Bajrang, who is leading the protest at Jantar Mantar along with fellow Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, said on Friday that the medal Brij Bhushan was demeaning by saying it was worth just Rs 15 had been "earned after 15 years of toil".

"He (Brij Bhushan) has not given me the medal in charity. I have earned it for the country with my blood and sweat. He shouldn't have uttered these words if he truly respects our achievements," added Bajrang.

Sakshi said that, at an age when she should have been playing with dolls, she took up wrestling and "embraced the mud pits".

"The medal he (Brij Bhushan) is saying is worth Rs 15, we have sacrificed everything for that. It's shameful that the champion athletes of the country are seeing such bad days. I have won this medal for the country, no one can put a price on it," said Sakshi.

Also Read

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief in the eye of the storm?

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea against WFI chief: Here're the details

Media is supporting Brij Bhushan more than players: Protesting wrestlers

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

SC panel suggests govt-formed committee to probe complex enforcement issues

Nepal Foreign Minister Saud prepares for PM Prachanda's India visit

Bank loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 122 cr assets of Pune businessmen, others

Earlier in the day, top Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrived at the Jantar Mantar to extend his support to the agitating wrestlers.

Pilot said the "legitimate demand" of the wrestlers should be met at the earliest and an "impartial" investigation be carried out under the purview of law.

As the protest entered its 27th day, several women's organisations jointly gave a memorandum to the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and Sports Minister and demanded the arrest of Brij Bhushan.

They alleged in the memorandum that ever since the politician took charge of WFI, women wresters had been facing sexual harassment.

The protesting wrestlers also said that the deadline given to the government to take action against Brij Bhushan was due to expire in two days and the khap mahapanchayat could take a "big decision" after that.

They also said the agitation at Jantar Mantar will continue until Brij Bhushan is arrested.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : WFI Woman wrestler Sexual harassment case

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Route Mobile net profit more than doubles to Rs 104 crore in Q4 FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

PNB Q4 net profit jumps fivefold to Rs 1,129 crore as interest income rises

Punjab National bank
3 min read

China to use Russian port as hub for inter-provincial transfer of goods

Adani Ports, APSEZ
2 min read

SC dismisses Tata Motors plea challenging HC order on disqualification

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
4 min read

PTC India Financial Services Q4 net profit rises nearly 46% to Rs 36.41 cr

PTC India
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: RBI asks banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
1 min read

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon