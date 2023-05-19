Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

The Congress targeted the prime minister on Friday over the RBI announcement on the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, saying the move was "typical of our self-styled vishwaguru" and his method of "first act, second think".

A party MP said it was the beginning of a second demonetisation "disaster", in an apparent reference to the demonetisation exercise of November 8, 2016 when the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes was withdrawn by the Narendra Modi government.

"Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru. First Act, Second Think (FAST). 2000 rupee notes introduced with such fanfare after that singularly disastrous 'Tughlaqi firman' of Nov 8 2016 are now being withdrawn," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, targeting the prime minister.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore tweeted, "Second Demo disaster starts .. M = Madness."



The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

The Rs 2,000 denomination bank note was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes that were in circulation at that time.

Also Read SC upholds demonetisation, says test of proportionality satisfied SC upholds 2016 decision on demonetisation by 4:1 majority verdict Plea seeking review of verdict on demonetisation filed in SC today Slap on the wrist of govt: P Chidambaram on SC's demonetisation verdict What does the SC's demonetisation verdict mean SC panel suggests govt-formed committee to probe complex enforcement issues Nepal Foreign Minister Saud prepares for PM Prachanda's India visit Bank loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 122 cr assets of Pune businessmen, others Hyderabad preferred destination for US aerospace, defence firms: KTR In a first, defence production crosses Rs 1 trillion-mark this year