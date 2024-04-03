Sensex (    %)
                             
BS Seema Nazareth Award: Be objective journalists, says Shivshankar Menon

The Business Standard-Seema Nazareth Award for Excellence in Journalism 2024 was presented to Sarthak Choudhury with a Special Mention Award going to Ajinkya Kawhale

Former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon (Photo: PRIYANKA PARASHAR)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

"In scarcity and adversity, we all work together," said Shivshankar Menon, former National Security Advisor, in his keynote address at the 25th Business Standard-Seema Nazareth Award for Excellence in Journalism 2024 on Wednesday. He stressed the importance of objectivity in journalism and journalists, especially in times of polarised politics.

Reflecting on his career in diplomacy and changes observed in journalism over the decades, Menon spoke on how Seema Nazarath's poems reflected the values of journalism through "the purity of thought and intent."
"Foreign policy practitioners and journalists have changed over time," Menon remarked, recalling his time in Beijing in the 1970s, when he first became aware of the role of journalism and diplomats. "A time when journalists and foreign policy were on the same side," he said. In a time when information was scarce and controlled, he said, "It was a very difficult environment... We were all in the same boat... In scarcity and adversity, we all work together."

Comparing it to journalism in current times, Menon noted how much journalism had changed, especially in these "politically charged and polarised times."

"Media was the platform on which ideas were debated, refined, and consensus was formed. Media played a crucial role in policymaking and opinion building," he said

While times have changed and politics, since the times of independence, has evolved, journalism and journalists still bear the responsibility to share objective truths and information, Menon concluded after congratulating the winners of the Seema Nazarath awards.

The Business Standard-Seema Nazareth Award for Excellence in Journalism 2024 was presented to Sarthak Choudhury, Assistant News Editor, based in New Delhi. Sarthak will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a silver pen, and a citation.

The award is given every year to a journalist under 30 years. The award is instituted by Business Standard and the Nazareth family in memory of Seema Nazareth, a young Business Standard journalist who died in March 1999.

The Jury for the Award also decided to give a Special Mention Award this year to Ajinkya Jayant Kawale, a Business Standard Correspondent based in Mumbai, who will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a citation.

As he gave the vote of thanks at the award ceremony, Seema Nazareth's father, P A Nazareth, congratulated the award winners, wishing them a bright future. Nazareth recalled how the first award was conferred at Rashtrapati Bhavan on his daughter's 25th birthday that falls on February 21. This year represents the Silver Jubilee Award.

He reflected on all the remarkable speakers who have presented the awards over the last 25 years and thanked Menon for a thoughtful presentation on diplomacy and the need for objective journalism.
 
First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

